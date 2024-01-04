Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

