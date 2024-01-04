Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $83,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $225.04 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.