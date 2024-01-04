Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) vs. Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Critical Review

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ascent Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Industries and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries -13.40% -8.61% -4.20% Inno N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inno 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascent Industries and Inno, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ascent Industries presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Ascent Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Industries is more favorable than Inno.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Industries and Inno’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $414.15 million 0.25 $22.07 million ($3.71) -2.72 Inno N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascent Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Summary

Ascent Industries beats Inno on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, and prefabricated homes. The company serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.