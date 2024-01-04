ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $561.06 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $690.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.