ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $561.06 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

