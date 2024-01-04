Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,236,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $425,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $7,112,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI opened at $17.09 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

