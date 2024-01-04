Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.7 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

