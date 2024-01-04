Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $378.79

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.79, but opened at $367.17. Atrion shares last traded at $374.26, with a volume of 2,444 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atrion

Atrion Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $687.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.