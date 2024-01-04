authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insider Activity at authID

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $139,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,445.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get authID alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID in the first quarter worth $50,000.

authID Trading Up 3.8 %

AUID opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. authID has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 779.67% and a negative net margin of 6,685.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.