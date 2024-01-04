Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630.80 ($8.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.10) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 697.20 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 752.60 ($9.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 644.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.