AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 10,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,049,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $11.58 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

