Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

