B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 2.5 %
RILYZ opened at $13.75 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028
