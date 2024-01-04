B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RILYK stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

