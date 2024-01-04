B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of RILYK stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.45.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2024 stock watch: The Magnificent 7’s role In market performance
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.