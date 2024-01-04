Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.33. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,727,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock worth $3,493,051. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 404,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 544,598 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 613,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

