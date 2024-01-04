Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $19.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSAC shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.60 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

