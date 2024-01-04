Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,785,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.