Bank of America Boosts Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $12.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

