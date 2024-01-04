Bank of America Downgrades ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) to Neutral

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ProKidney Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 7,256,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $9,505,840.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,523,686 shares of company stock worth $13,829,546 over the last 90 days. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.