Bank of America Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

