Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 837.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

