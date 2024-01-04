Barclays Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Barclays from $114.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.81.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.