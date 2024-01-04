Barclays Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $65.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

