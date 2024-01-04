Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,797 shares of company stock worth $305,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

