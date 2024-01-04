BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.