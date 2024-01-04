Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 27,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,921,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 42.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $533.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

