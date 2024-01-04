BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,337.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($29.77).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 2,150 ($27.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($29.54) to GBX 2,550 ($32.47) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,715 ($34.57) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.