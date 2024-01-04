BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,337.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($29.77).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 2,150 ($27.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($29.54) to GBX 2,550 ($32.47) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,715 ($34.57) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,639 ($33.60) on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,488.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.50, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

