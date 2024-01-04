Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

