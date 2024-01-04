BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

