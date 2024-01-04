BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 2024 stock watch: The Magnificent 7’s role In market performance
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.