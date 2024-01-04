BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

