BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BME opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.95.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
