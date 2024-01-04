BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BME opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.