BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Down 0.6 %

BRLA stock opened at GBX 451.41 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.53 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($5.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 405.40. The stock has a market cap of £132.94 million, a PE ratio of 324.29 and a beta of 0.93.

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

