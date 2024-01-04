BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Stock Down 0.6 %
BRLA stock opened at GBX 451.41 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.53 ($4.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($5.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 405.40. The stock has a market cap of £132.94 million, a PE ratio of 324.29 and a beta of 0.93.
BlackRock Latin American Company Profile
