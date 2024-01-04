BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BIT stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 9.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

