BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
BIT stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.43.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 9.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
