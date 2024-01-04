Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
