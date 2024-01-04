Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

