Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,409.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,053.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,056.77 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

