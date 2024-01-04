Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 433,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.81. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -234.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

