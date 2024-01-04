Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) PT at $23.40

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

AU stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

