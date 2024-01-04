Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $20.68

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 51,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 307,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

