Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $18.69

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

RCM opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. R1 RCM has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after acquiring an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in R1 RCM by 99.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

