Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$10.35

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.35.

SES has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.50. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$9.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6553162 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

