Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $53.13

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,305 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.58 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

