Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.