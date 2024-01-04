Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2024 stock watch: The Magnificent 7’s role In market performance
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.