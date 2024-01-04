Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,295,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 370,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 170,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.