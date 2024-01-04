Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
RA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
