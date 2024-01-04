Brookstone Capital Management Buys 23,448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 583.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XLG opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

