Brookstone Capital Management Has $901,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 204,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.