Brookstone Capital Management Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

