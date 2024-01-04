Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,251 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

