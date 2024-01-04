Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,760 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

