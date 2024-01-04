Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

