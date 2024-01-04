Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

SYY stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

